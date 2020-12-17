The Dark World of Sabrina: talks about her future

With the end of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, many fans began to speculate about the future of their favorite characters. Season 4 hits Netflix on December 31 – coincidentally, Sabrina’s birthday – and this will be the last season, as the streaming platform canceled the series.

In an interview with the American portal Den of Geek, actress Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina) and actor Gavin Leatherwood (Nick) spoke about the events of the new season.

Learn more about Season 4 of Sabrina’s Dark World

In the new episodes, Sabrina is torn between her normal life on Greendale and her role as Queen of Hell in the underworld. For Shipka, the experience of playing two different versions of the character is a complex act of acting. After all, she has been playing Sabrina for some time, but she never had to develop her as Morningstar – Lucifer’s last name.

In addition, both actors agree that the chemistry between Sabrina and Nick is undeniable and one of the reasons why the series is so loved. For Leatherwood, it was a matter of love at first sight and it needed to be developed for both to mature.

Finally, Kiernan Shipka said he hoped to play Sabrina again. Although Netflix has no plans to someday resume with Sabrina’s Dark World, she says she always has hope and hopes to be able to find the character she has played in recent years again.

So, what did you think of this news and how do you think the end of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be? Leave your comment in the space below and take the opportunity to share the article on social networks!



