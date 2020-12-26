The Dark World of Sabrina: It will have a transformation

According to statements by Jaz Sinclair, Roz Walker’s performer in Sabrina’s Dark World, the fourth season of the series will undergo a major transformation over the course of the episodes. In a recent interview with CBR, the actress stated that she went to talk to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa about the direction of her character.

“I had a very good conversation with Roberto. When I started to participate in the series, I was very excited to play this noisy and indifferent feminist girl in this world of witches, ”she revealed.

“We can try a lot of things, but in the last few episodes we basically had cheerleaders and questionable decisions about friendship with Harvey (Ross Lynch),” explained the actress, commenting that she asked for her character development to return to its beginnings.

According to what she still said during the interview, when talking to Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, she stressed the importance of Roz’s feminist personality and that she was willing to interpret what came ahead even if he did not accept her suggestions.

“If we do that, we will make her [a character] more complete, beautiful and adorable,” said Jaz Sinclair at the time.

“[He] took everything I said seriously and that’s why Roz gets so many cool things in season 4,” she celebrated, stressing that Aguirre-Sacasa would have been very receptive during the conversation. “I am very grateful to him for hear me, ”he added.

Sabrina’s Dark World (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in the original) reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina, the young witch of pop culture, with a dark maturity plot, involving terror and witchcraft.

The 4th and final season of Sabrina’s Dark World opens on December 31, 2020 on Netflix.



