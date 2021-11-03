The Dark Side Of The Moon Threatens Humanity In The Stunning New Moonfall Trailer

Moonfall: The director of the famous Independence Day returns to apocalyptic blockbusters with a global catastrophe and science fiction film. Moonfall, the new film by the filmmaker Roland Emmerich, director of the remembered Independence Day and other blockbusters such as Godzilla, The Day After Tomorrow or 2012, among many others, can be seen in a new trailer in Spanish that you can see heading this very news, a new look at such a spectacular catastrophe film that invites us to experience the last moments of humanity before the Moon collides with the Earth. And it is precisely what the protagonists of Moonfall with Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley try to avoid.

Moonfall Official Synopsis

Thus, the official synopsis for Moonfall reads: “A mysterious force knocks the Moon out of its orbit and sends it crashing directly into the Earth at full speed. A few weeks before impact and with the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she holds the key to saving our planet. But only astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and conspiracy theorist KC Houseman (John Bradley) believe it. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible mission into space, leaving all their loved ones behind, to land on the lunar surface and try to save humanity, facing a mystery of cosmic proportions. ”

And it is that the trio of protagonists will undertake a journey apparently of no return to try to discover what is causing the fall of the Moon on the face of the Earth and see if they can do something to avoid it. Moonfall has a main cast consisting of Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña and Donald Sutherland under a script written by Roland Emmerich himself with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cochen.

“If you liked my movies, you will like this one. It is very similar to 2012 and Independence Day. It is a mixture of the two, but without the extraterrestrial element, ”says its author, Roland Emmerich. Moonfall opens in theaters on February 4, 2022.