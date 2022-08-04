The Dark Secret of the debate about where the crayfish sing

“Where the Crayfish Sing” was recently shown in cinemas, but many people are unaware of the dark controversy surrounding the author of the original novel adapted for the film. “Where the Crayfish Sing,” directed by Olivia Newman, is an exact adaptation with minor changes of the novel written by Delia Owens in 2018. men with whom she had romantic relationships are killed in the swamp where she lives.

The original book “Where Crayfish Sing” is very popular and became the best-selling book of the year in 2019 and 2020, thanks to which Delia Owens became a best-selling writer. Before writing “Where the Crayfish Sing,” which takes place in North Carolina, she wrote several more novels set on the African continent, including “The Cry of the Kalahari,” “The Elephant’s Eye,” and “Secrets of the Savannah.” One of the common themes of these three books is the protagonist’s attempt to prevent the locals from poaching the animals they study. This is what is connected with the controversy associated with the author of “Where the Crayfish Sing”.

What is the controversy over where the crayfish sing?

Delia and Mark Owens lived in the North Luangwa National Park in Zambia in the mid-1990s, where they had a conservation center designed to protect wild elephants from poachers. Mark Owens even decided to assemble a team of 60 hunters who were assigned to hunt poachers in the area. When a poacher was found shot dead in the North Luangwa National Park, the author of the book “Where the Crayfish Sing” was accused of killing the poacher, and she was forced to flee Zambia with her family. The Owens were also accused of having archaic ideas about Africans, as they seemed to care more about the landscape and wildlife of the continent than about the Africans who lived there.

After these events, a murder investigation was conducted. Delia Owens has been repeatedly questioned by investigative authorities, but she has not yet provided any information that would help investigators in investigating the case. Both Delia and Mark Owens have consistently denied all the charges against them, but they are still not allowed to return to Zambia. The murder investigation and the declaration of innocence are surprisingly similar to the plot of “Where the Crayfish Sing”.

It is obvious that Delia Owens’ novel was based on the events of her own life, as she has repeatedly stated that she was not involved in the poacher’s murder, just as Kia denies her murder charges in “Where the Crayfish Sing”. This creates an interesting parallel for those who decide to watch the film. Apart from the murder charges, the controversy over how Owens and her husband behaved towards indigenous Africans cannot be ignored.