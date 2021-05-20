The Dark Picutres: House of Ashes: Mystery Round in New Teaser

The Dark Picutres: House of Ashes, Last year, we heard about the production of The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes. The game, which continues the events seen in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, received a video that offers an idea of ​​what is to come.

The teaser is short (just over a minute), but it serves to give us an additional idea of ​​the ambience and events that await us in this new game – however, we can already wait for several creatures and moments capable of causing some fright in this journey.

Finally, it is worth noting that the producer Supermassive Games is already preparing material that brings, first hand, some moments of gameplay in this new episode of the franchise. As shown at the end of the teaser, it will be available to the public from May 27th.

So, did you like what you saw? Looking forward to seeing how the franchise’s story continues in this new episode? Share your opinion with other Voxel readers in the space provided below for comment, and also say what you think of the episodes that were previously released.