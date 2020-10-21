The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, impresiones.

We tested a cooperative beta that takes us a little deeper into the new horror title from Supermassive Games.

The anthology project from the creators of Until Dawn continues with the second installment of the series. Following Man of Medan, The Dark Pictures Anthology presents Little Hope, a product that follows the mechanics of its predecessor, while exploring a completely new story. MeriStation has had the opportunity to test a new beta, in which we have been able to explore the cooperative mode Do not play alone. We tell you our impressions with the new Supermassive Games production.

The story of the video game places the focus on several college students and their teacher, who are trapped in the mysterious town of Little Hope. Soon they will wish they hadn’t embarked on that journey, for nightmare images haunt them and visions loom through the mist. What is real and what is mere illusion? Why does everyone share the horrible memories of people from the past? As in Salem, in this New England place the trials and executions of alleged witches took place. Suspicious and convicted women were driven to fire or to death by drowning. And now, several centuries later, the past returns to haunt the living.

This is how cooperative mode works

The peculiarity of this cooperative mode is that each player simultaneously embodies one of the characters. In this case, we take control of Daniel, who is accompanied by Angela and Taylor. Meanwhile, the other user plays as Andrew, always under the watchful eye of John, his teacher. They are two separate groups, so that the story forks and each player experiences their part of the story that takes place in parallel.

The survivors advance with their flashlights in front, illuminating the darkness. We try to go through a gate, but it is firmly closed. So, we make our first decision in a dialogue. As in Man of Medan, we can choose between several options, among which is the possibility of not saying anything. At this time, we prefer to calm our colleagues and find an alternative route. The objective is to find a girl who seems to be lost in the town. The path cannot be missed and we soon came across a playground, and how could it be otherwise, the girl hides in that area.



