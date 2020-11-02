The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Coming

Supermassive Games has announced the new game of The Dark Pictures Anthology horror game series House of Ashes with a promotional video. House of Ashes, which will meet with the players in 2021, will be the third game in the series.

Little Hope, the second game of Supermassive Games’ horror game series The Dark Pictures Anthology, made its debut in the last week of October. Immediately after Little Hope’s release, the developer also announced The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, which will be the third game in the series.

The new game, whose announcement was made with a promotional video, will be presented to the players in the next year. At this point, the developer team, which did not specify a clear date for the release of the game, was content with just saying ‘2021’.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes trailer:

In Little Hope, which has made its debut recently, 4 college students and their professors are stranded in Little Hope, an abandoned town. In the dense fog, 4 students and professors have to figure out what the purpose of these ghosts is before the terrible ghosts drag their souls to hell.

The House of Ashes trailer, which is about a minute long, shows American helicopters flying over rugged mountainous terrain. At the beginning of the video, American soldiers say they were attacked by something the audience “wouldn’t believe”. Afterwards, a narrator talks about an ancient underworld where the dead go to moan.

Supermassive Games’ horror game series The Dark Pictures Anthology started with Man of Medan in 2019. Continuing with Little Hope, which was released recently, the series will appear with House of Ashes next year.



