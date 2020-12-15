The Dark Knight: film will be preserved by entity in the USA

Batman: The Dark Knight, becomes part of the select list of films preserved in the National Film Registry, and will be preserved in the Library of Congress. The feature joins with Superman: The Movie, from 1978, as the only two hero productions to make the list.

Chosen by the National Film Preservation Board, films that are considered culturally, aesthetically and historically important are placed on the list with the aim of ensuring conservation and increasing the availability of the country’s cultural heritage.

The list was created in 1988 and includes works such as Matrix, Saving Private Ryan, The Exorcist, Casablanca and other important productions. Michael Jackson’s Thriller is also on the list, being the only music video.

Currently, the complete list has 800 titles, including short, feature, documentaries and animations. Below you can see the 25 films that were included in the 2020 selection.

Thriller (1913)

Kid Auto Races at Venice (1914)

Bread (1918)

The Battle of the Century (1927)

With Car and Camera Around the World (1929)

A Cabin in the Sky (1943)

The World Is Guilty (1950)

The Man with the Golden Arm (1955)

A Voice in the Shadows (1963)

Clockwork Orange (1971)

Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971)

Wattstax (1973)

Grease: In the Times of Brilliance (1978)

The Brothers Cara de Pau (1980)

Losing Ground (1982)

Illusions (1982)

The Happiness and Luck Club (1993)

The diablo never duerme (1994)

Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

The Ground (1993-2001)

Shrek (2001)

Mauna Kea: Temple Under Siege (2006)

War on Terror (2008)

Batman: The Dark Knight (2008)

Freedom Riders (2010)



