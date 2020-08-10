The daring VIDEO of Jungkook’s belly you have to see

Although all the boys of BTS have their charm, Jungkook has been placed as a favorite among ARMY, and this video proves it!

We have to admit that the boys of BTS have perfectly known how to reach our hearts, since not only do they have multiple talents and a great personality, but many of them have a physique with real impact.

And Jungkook has become one of the favorites among the entire ARMY, since we cannot deny that this K-Pop icon, in addition to being one of the most talented within the group, has a body of heart attack. And if you don’t believe us, watch the following video.

Let’s remember that Jungkook has stood out within BTS for several reasons, including being the smallest member within this South Korean boy band, as well as being the most agile among his peers.

BTS’s Jungkook’s sexy video

However, one of the most recognized characteristics of this BTS member is his six pack, as there is no person in the world who has not appreciated the toned abdomen of this great K-Pop idol.

And now we can all appreciate Jungkook’s sculptural body, specifically his steel abdomen, through a sexy compilation of his best videos in which he has captivated the entire ARMY.

Without a doubt, the member of the South Korean group has earned a place in the hearts of ARMY and other people in the public for his undeniable physical attractiveness. If you had to choose between his musical talent, his dancing ability, and his physique, what would you like most about Jungkook?



