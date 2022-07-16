The danger of List of terminals and something About the fans’ response, according to the showrunner

Terminal List debuted on Amazon, quickly rising to first place in popularity among Prime Video subscribers. The cast was very supportive of the release, and it has already earned a legion of fans, but critics were not so kind in their assessments of the series (and the Ministry of Defense did not “support”). However, now showrunner David DiGilio spoke about the danger of “politicization” of the new series, and also touched on the “crazy” reaction of fans to the main role of Chris Pratt.

While Chris Pratt and others insisted on the authenticity of the series and how it “avoided Hollywood nonsense,” some critics openly wrote that, in their opinion, the “Terminal List” offers diluted plots and “dumb” action sequences, but some critics of the series were more overtly political in their assessment. In one particularly harsh review, the Amazon series was called a “crazy right—wing revenge fantasy”-and that’s just the headline. And because of the big difference between the reaction of critics and fans, it makes sense that author Jack Carr and others were asked about the answer.

In an interview, David DiGilio told Slashfilm that, in his opinion, the series is more like a “cautionary tale” — as producer Antoine Fuqua originally put it — and that viewers can and should look at Chris Pratt’s character Rice from a variety of perspectives. He also asks that anyone who tries the show come in with an open mind:

Different people will look at it differently, and that’s fine. Everything is fine. I think the danger of politicization is that you come to judge, instead of having fun and coming out with your own reading. And that’s the part that I think fans, as you look at the reaction on the internet, that’s what they like.

Next, the showrunner talked a little about how the reaction to the TV show was different in all directions, and also touched on how fans reacted to it in general. David DiGilio really believes that it is those who step away from the political lens and can just enjoy the ride who get the most out of the new drama.

So this is not a political show. This is a show about an authentic experience, which is not very often portrayed on screen these days, which is actually very bad, and it needs to be portrayed more, and that was the only one. The show, there will be people there for whom, perhaps, it’s too dark. It’s pretty brutal, but it’s interesting. If you’re not trying to politicize it, it’s just an amazing ride and an incredible look at a character who is a massive character. James Rees has a huge number of fans, and he is an incredible embodiment of the warrior spirit. We’re really excited about it because it really connects people.

It’s safe to say that the terminal list has been extremely popular for Amazon, even if David DiGilio doesn’t know exactly how popular it is. He noted that even though Nielsen independently tracks streaming these days, streamers are still reluctant to share reliable and reliable data. Despite this, there is one statistic that was completely “crazy”: in the first week, the “Terminal List” surpassed the wildly popular TV series “Boys”.

Oh, that was epic. Absolutely epic. The fan reaction was crazy, and I think it was just announced that the show was the number one show on Prime Video last weekend, so it surpassed The Boys, which is crazy.

Sometimes it’s easy to make a splash when you’re new to the block (The Boys is currently in season 3), but getting to number 1 is always an impressive feat. Chris Pratt did it two years in a row over the summer on Amazon; in fact, last year’s “Tomorrow’s War” gets a sequel after taking the coveted top slot around this time last year.

As for “Terminal List,” season 2? Amazon Prime has not officially renewed the series yet. However, we already know that there are five James Rees books that can be used in additional seasons. In addition, he beat The Boys in the first week. So the fans— although maybe not the critics — have a positive impulse that they can be excited about.