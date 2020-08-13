The danger of Instagram and Facebook search engines

During this pandemic, fake news has increased with the use of Facebook and Instagram as search engines

Lack of information on social media like Facebook and Instagram are spreading fake news and causing damage in the real world.

Everyone needs access to information during a pandemic, without it, people die. We are especially vulnerable when we want to know something, for example, how to treat Covid-19, but there is no credible information.

At the beginning of the pandemic, confusion reigned about symptoms, causes and treatments, viral publications claimed that a runny nose was not a sign of the disease, or that garlic, alcohol or sunlight were good preventive measures .

A variety of medications have been tried, including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, favipiravir, remdesivir, azithromycin, and dexamethasone. Some were found to be effective, others less.

Although Facebook has increased measures for pages that publish fake news, there is still more speculation or misinformation around these terms than credible facts, search engines often present it to people who, in the middle of a pandemic, may be in a desperate moment.

And although Google launches a function that denies false news about Coronavirus, there are still gaps that can generate confusion, conspiracy theories, self-medication, storage and overdose.

What are data gaps?

These invisible moments of vulnerability are known as data gaps: when there are high levels of demand for information on an issue, but low levels of credible supply. Data gaps were first defined by Michael Golebiewski and danah boyd in 2019, and they describe vulnerabilities that arise from search engines like Google.

When it comes to data gaps, a distinction is generally made between search engines and social media platforms. While the main interface of search engines is the search bar, the main interface of social media platforms is the feed – algorithmic encounters with posts based on general interest, not on a specific question you’re looking to answer.

So it’s easy to overlook the fact that there are data gaps here too – while search isn’t the main interface, it’s still an important feature, and with billions of users, they may be creating significant social vulnerabilities.

If we want to respond to information needs as they arise and understand if they are causing harm, we need a way to monitor them.

Significant work has been done in this direction, the International Data Verification Network (IFCN) has visualized its members’ data verifications related to the coronavirus to help us understand where a credible form of information is being provided.

Amazon’s web ranking company, Alexa, has created a dashboard to monitor coronavirus-related articles in English that have been shared on Twitter and Reddit. Other examples, such as gathers.co, have created a source for relevant articles. Each of these efforts speaks to a social need that has yet to be met: tracking the flow of credible information in real time.

But while there have been efforts to track the supply of credible information, usually in the form of fact checks or news articles, what we haven’t seen are attempts to match supply with demand – what people want to know in this timing and what information they are getting.

First Draft spent the last few months building a dashboard to monitor data gaps in partnership with the University of Sheffield, looking for a way to identify where the demand for credible information far exceeds the supply. The results of that investigation will be published soon, but the most urgent thing is to fully understand the threat that these data gaps pose to our recovery from the pandemic.

Social media platforms are search engines

YouTube has described itself as “the second most popular search engine in the world.” Despite being a smart marketing tool, the statement is honest: People search for information on social media and search engines.

With billions of users among them, social media platforms are a primary source of information for many people. But we don’t know how much.

YouTube allows the public to research search interest on its platform through a hidden feature in Google Trends. Since interest in YouTube varies independently of interest in Google, it is important that we monitor both. But we don’t have that image on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Reddit, etc. Even though search is not the primary interface on these platforms, it is clear that with billions of users, a large part of our picture of data gaps is missing.

We need Google Trends for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Reddit.

We have no idea what people are looking for on social media platforms, or what results those platforms are showing people. Clearly, platforms think there are search-based disinformation vulnerabilities on their platforms, because they tap into certain search results to promote official information.

However, they don’t provide the transparency to know what people are searching for, how this changes by location, how trends or spikes are emerging in real time, and what information they are showing people in search results.

Information on trends and posts on Facebook and Instagram can be accessed through CrowdTangle, Facebook’s proprietary analytics tool that shows which URLs and posts resonate. Interest can be inferred, to some extent, from this information.

But there are a couple of problems. First, CrowdTangle only covers public posts, which only represents a small part of what happens on Facebook. Second, it doesn’t tell us anything about searches on the platform and connected results.

With billions of users, and probably many more billions of searches, we are missing a large part of the picture that could be provided without compromising user privacy.

Twitter already has a trending feature, but there is no dashboard for exploring multiple locations. You can only view trends in your location as an individual user or access data through your API as a developer.

However, the Twitter API does not provide information about search interest. The trends refer only to popular hashtags and keywords within tweets, providing a picture of what people feel inclined to and able to express publicly. Finding information through search is a very different type of data point, and we need to monitor those searches, as well as which tweets appear prominently in the results.

While there are unofficial API wrappers and analytics tools for TikTok, as far as we know, there is no ability to track search trends or results.

The Reddit API allows users to query trending subreddits, but lacks information on trending searches.

Bing accounts for 13 percent of the US desktop search market, which is equivalent to many millions of users and many more searches. Google has set the standard for search engine analytics, but Bing, Yahoo, and Duck Duck Go lack the same transparency.



