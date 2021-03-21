The damage the pandemic is doing to public transport

The legacy of the pandemic for urban mobility has been drawing on since last year. As much as there are still doubts about the duration and effectiveness of certain trends, it is certain that some modes and ways of getting around cities will never be the same.

We can start by addressing public transport, which has become a problem for promoting the gathering of people, and has lost passengers. An ongoing study carried out by WRI Brasil in partnership with the BRT + Center of Excellence (from Volvo) points out that, in September and October 2020, more than 50% of public transport users were no longer on the streets.

The information was presented in a report by Automotive Business, which also reveals that, at the beginning of the year, before the restrictions imposed by municipal and state governments in the face of the increase in infections by covid-19, public transport reached only 60% to 70% demand in the pre-pandemic period, while other modes had returned to previous levels.

For Douglas Tokuno, head of partnerships for Waze Carpool for Latin America, people who resumed activities and travel outside the home office environment prefer to do it using a car. “The means that used to be efficient and low-cost transportation options are now seen as challenging environments due to the difficulties of maintaining social distance.”

The numbers that pointed to a drop in the search for cars among the youngest are changing with the pandemic. This amplifies old mobility problems, since more cars means more traffic, accidents and delays in commuting.

We also need to talk about the home office: a survey by Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research) shows that 22% of professions can be exercised remotely, which means 22 million jobs being allocated to households in Brazil.

At the same time that less people are supposed to be walking on the streets, urban mobility ends up being affected by the so-called induced traffic demand: roughly speaking, it is the idea that the more roads open to cars, the greater the traffic. But the more sharing of side roads and other modes, the less the congestion. This proved to be viable in metropolises such as the Korean Seoul.

Combined use of different modes

Also according to Automotive Business, the main trend that emerges for the post-pandemic is that the public starts to use combined modes, with the growth of shared rides and travel by applications.

“From the behavioral profile of Generation Z, we understand that these younger drivers, who will also be more motorized, will be responsible for boosting the hitchhiking habit in the post-pandemic. Before the Covid outbreak, we had already started to see an increase in the behavior of the shared economy ”, believes Tokuno.

We can also mention some practical measures to improve the weak public transport system in cities, such as the increase in bus lanes, scheduling of entry / exit times by areas and neighborhoods of the city, as well as infrastructure projects that encourage the use of bicycles. , scooters and make walking possible.

Underground transport

And speaking, it is always worth remembering the magnate Elon Musk: he has been developing an underground transport project for airports, which seeks to optimize the movement to the central regions of the cities and keep the appearance of the surface cleaner, without any clues and apparent trails.

The businessman designs a type of underground van for use at California airports, through his mobility company, The Boring Company. According to information from Estadão, the company should create a 4.5 km tunnel from Ontario airport, located 64 km from Los Angeles. The tunnel will be four meters wide and eight meters deep.

The project is being embraced by the authorities for its relatively low cost and shorter execution time: the cost is expected to be US $ 75 million and around four years to complete.

