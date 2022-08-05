The D.C. President is Supposedly Almost Gone due to the cancellation of Batgirl, and there are rumors about his long-term future

What the hell is going on at DC Films right now? This week’s news from the Warner Bros. division. were nothing short of bombastic: the studio turned off a planned Batgirl feature to hint at a 10-year plan for the DC universe that may or may not reflect what Kevin Feyuge helped build at Marvel Studios. Because yes, every studio wants it. Delivering is a completely different matter. Since the issues related to the state of WB management after the arrival of the new CEO of the company, David Zaslav, now we learn that one of his “generals” at DC Films wanted to leave the ship and can still leave.

The reshuffle at Warner Bros. continues, and former Motion Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich has moved into a more advisory role, opening the door to the combined team of Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdi. Now The Hollywood Reporter reports that after the cancellation of “Batgirl”, the current president of DC Films, Walter Hamada, threatened to resign from his post and allegedly agreed to remain at the head of the DC Films table until the release of “Black Adam” on October 21. A source close to the ongoing negotiations told THR about Hamad:

He pauses. The decision to make it an opponent has not yet been made.

The trade document says that Walter Hamada found out about David Zaslav’s decision to postpone Batgirl led by Leslie Grace at the test screening of Black Adam and was upset by the fact that he was not consulted about this decision, or its influence. could have on the film department. The story about the cancellation of “Batgirl” broke out before the studio alerted the filmmakers, which made this incredibly awkward situation even more painful.

What does this mean about the upcoming DC movie list? This seems to indicate that Walter Hamada has agreed to remain a figurehead for now, but does not have much power when it comes to decisions made for DC Films. This may be an exaggeration of his position, but a source telling THR that Hamada is considering making it “adversarial” means it’s likely to get even more confusing before the picture clears up.

At this point, we know for sure that Black Adam is coming and that the Rock is making changes to the character’s origin so that he can become an important part of the DC universe in the future. Everything else seems to be on the table, as there have been rumors that the sequel to Zachary Levy’s Shazam will be postponed to 2023. And don’t even start us with the Flash state. The Muskettis can assure DC fans that everything is going smoothly with their already delayed film, but star Ezra Miller regularly finds himself embroiled in controversial accusations, and some wonder if the presence of Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle’s representation of “Supergirl” might not be enough. to maintain production in working order.

The dust is still settling, and after this week, the smoke around DC Films continues to dissipate. Where things are moving forward remains a mystery worth exploring in the coming months.