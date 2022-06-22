The Cyberpunk 2077 board game is released on Kickstarter and immediately reaches the funding goal

Despite the controversy surrounding the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 at the end of 2020, the hype around the brand remains high. Not only is CD Projekt Red still working on an expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, but the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime is currently in production for Netflix. Now the addition to the Cyberpunk 2077 family has been confirmed. Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is a new board game from CD Projekt Red and CMON, which is already enjoying success on Kickstarter.

As is customary in most major announcements of board games, the announcement of Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City coincided with the launch of crowdfunding. In accordance with standard practice, the publisher CMON has set a surprisingly modest goal for its Kickstarter campaign: $100,000. As a result, Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City has already exceeded its goal of $100,000 in the first few hours of the campaign, breaking $250,000, with more than two weeks left to raise funds.

Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is a competitive board game that can be played by 1 to 4 players. Players will be able to choose the story of the game’s development, a unique gang for each individual player, and then use gang squads to spread their influence in Night City. The Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City field itself will represent a Night City divided into several regions. The players’ units will be represented by full-fledged mini-figures.

Those who are interested in financing the Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City campaign by securing a pre-purchase of the board game, if it is successfully completed, can do so for a $110 deposit. By donating $110, you will receive a copy of the Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City base box, as well as all additional rewards for additional goals, including exclusive character profile cards and Edgerunner action figures. Delivery is an additional cost over and above the $110 deposit.

The release of Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is tentatively scheduled for July 2023. Although it may not be intuitive, since Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City has already fulfilled its goal on Kickstarter, it is always possible that the Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City campaign does not live up to behind-the-scenes expectations and is canceled, so sponsors should keep this in mind.

For fans of Cyberpunk 2077 who hope to get a new experience in Night City, and for fans of board games who want to explore the cyberpunk universe without delving into pen and paper, Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City can offer just such an opportunity. Expect further updates to the Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City campaign as it continues to collect promises in the coming weeks.