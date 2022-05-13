The CW reveals the sad decision we all suspected about the future of Legacies

Legacies, the vampire drama that premiered its season 4 in mid-October 2021 on The CW broadcast network, suspended the broadcast of the last three episodes of season 4, which were initially scheduled to air at starting this week until airing the finale on May 26. The closing of this installment was postponed to June, but the network announced Thursday that the story of Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Rusell) is concluding.

Legacies fans received a blow this Thursday when The CW made official the news about the cancellation of Legacies, the spin-off of The Vampire Diaries that first saw the light in October 2018, narrating the story of Hope, the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson, the main character of the hit spin-off series The Originals.

The third series in The Vampire Diaries franchise is coming to an end after four seasons on the air on The CW. A decision by the chain that, despite being a blow to many, was not a surprise. Legacies, took place at the Salvatore School for the Young and the Gifted, and featured a cast of franchise veterans and new additions.

The show kept the Salvatore School as the main setting, as the characters navigated their abilities and the tough decisions that would define whether to be good or bad. Hope’s story arc had Danielle Rose Russell on a journey to turn her character into Tribid, a mix between vampire, witch and werewolf.

Until season 4, The CW drama, in addition to Rusell, kept in its cast the series Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard and Omono Okojie. Legacies is coming to an end averaging 760,000 total viewers each week, which is lower than Season 3.

Regarding the suspension of the final three episodes of Legacies season 4 that were moved to June, it is said that the reason for the change was because the production and cast are currently reworking the concluding story. Let’s remember that the program remained in the bubble of The CW while a decision on the future of the series was awaited.