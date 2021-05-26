The CW: Fall Season 2021 Will Return For Riverdale and More; See Calendar!

The CW announced, on Tuesday (25), its calendar of the series for the fall period of 2021 (spring in the Southern Hemisphere). One of the novelties is that the programming of the television channel will have episodes every day of the week for the first time.

In addition, programs will have new days of exhibition, as is the case with Riverdale and Legends of Tomorrow. Sunday nights, which enshrined exhibitions of the superhero adaptations, will now set the stage for productions like Legends of the Hidden Temple and Killer Camp, which have a non-scripted format.

The fall season of The CW will start in October. The broadcaster, like other producers, is still trying to organize its schedule because of the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The autumn 2020 agenda started in January 2021, to get an idea.

“This year, as we begin to return to more standardized production schedules, The CW is in full swing. We are expanding our primetime schedule to include Saturday night and become a full 14 hour broadcast network seven days a week for the first time in history, offering more original series on our linear and digital platforms, ”said Mark Pedowitz, president and chief executive officer of The CW Network.

Below, check the days and times (Pacific time zone) that the series will have its episodes shown.

Sundays

20h: Legends of the Hidden Temple

21h: Killer Camp

Mondays

20h: All American

21h: 4400

Tuesdays

20h: The Flash

21h: Riverdale

Wednesdays

20h: Legends of Tomorrow

21h: Batwoman

Thursdays

20h: Walker

21h: Legacies

Fridays

20h: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

21h: Nancy Drew

Saturdays

20h: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

20h30: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

21h: World’s Funniest Animals

21h30: World’s Funniest Animals

Debuts

In addition to the series returns, The CW released a video showing brief teasers of Naomi and Homecoming, an All American spin-off. Both productions are expected to be launched in the midseason of 2022, the least busy period for television productions, which occurs at the beginning of the year.

Naomi will be an adaptation of a comic book of the same name by DC Comics. The protagonist will be played by actress Kaci Walfall. Homecoming continues in the All American sports drama plot and will have the return of Geffri Maya reprising the role of student Simone Hicks.

Check out the trailer with the brief images of The CW’s two new bets below: