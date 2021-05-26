The CW: Channel Series Have Season Finale Dates Released

The CW: The American open TV channel The CW announced the date of the season finales of its main series. Among the confirmations are the final episodes of shows like Legacies, Nancy Drew, Batwoman, Walker, Superman & Lois, The Flash and more.

The current seasons of the productions will all end between June and August 2021, joining the Black Lightning series, which had its final episode broadcast on Monday (24).

See when the CW series’ season finals will be

Nancy Drew’s second season ends on June 2nd. The series is part of the channel’s Wednesday schedule and has Kennedy McMann, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani, Scott Wolf, Riley Smith, Alex Saxon, Praneet Akila and Aadila Dosani in the cast.

Legacies, spinoff of The Vampire Diaries, will have its 3rd season concluded on June 24th. The new episodes are always broadcast on Thursdays and accompany students from the Salvatore School, starring Danielle Rose Russell as Hope and Matthew Davis as Alaric Saltzman.

Another of the CW series that deserves to be highlighted is Kung Fu. After all, the series was one of the biggest hits of the season for the channel, reaching the mark of more than 1.4 million viewers in its debut episode alone. The series has become the most watched since Riverdale’s debut in October 2018. Therefore, its final episode is much awaited by fans and will be broadcast on the channel on July 21.

On June 27, the season finale for the 2nd season of Batwoman will be broadcast. This season, the series took a real turn with the main character being taken over by actress Javicia Leslie, after Ruby Rose left the cast of the show. In addition to Leslie, the cast also features Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Dougray Scott.

Walker, starring Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki, will have its first season concluded on August 12. Meanwhile, Charmed will be finalized on July 16, All American on July 19 and Superman & Lois, a series that was also one of The CW’s most anticipated series, reaches the end of the first season on August 17.

Finally, the series The Flash will have the season finale of the 7th season broadcast on July 20. With Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh in the cast, it was also one of the most successful series on the open channel this season.

