The Cursed Child Made Harry Potter’s First Death Much Worse

“The Cursed Child” made one death of Harry Potter much worse than it should have been, and it should not have been included. The Cursed Child is a stage sequel to the Harry Potter franchise, set 19 years after the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The play was and remains successful among critics, but the script divided the audience. Some refuse to accept it as canon in the wider Harry Potter universe, but The Cursed Child is still less damaging to the canon than the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Following the main characters of Harry Potter (Harry, Ron, Hermione, Draco and their children), “The Cursed Child” uses the Flywheel of Time to explore the idea of alternative realities. When Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy use the Time Flywheel to change the past, they unwittingly trigger a chain of events that lead to Voldemort’s success in the Battle for Hogwarts and his dictatorship over the Wizarding world. Their interference with the Time Flywheel also means that Hermione and Ron will never get married, Umbridge will become the headmaster of Hogwarts, and Harry is dead. The reason Albus and Scorpius use the Time Flywheel is to bring Cedric Diggory back at the request of Amos Diggory and Delphi, who was originally thought to be his niece, which they succeeded in doing.

Related: The film about Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is better than “Fantastic Beasts 4”

However, Cedric’s return made his death in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which also cut the Hogwarts school song, much worse than it should have been, especially with the use of a storyline in which Cedric becomes a Death Eater. Cedric’s death is an important plot point in the Harry Potter franchise, it not only marks the first death in the war with Voldemort, but also causes Harry a sense of guilt and trauma. In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, it is shown that Harry often has nightmares about Cedric’s death, and these feelings force him to create Dumbledore’s Army so that no other student will stand defenseless against Voldemort. Cedric’s death becomes a symbol of the Harry Potter franchise, not only the beginning of the war, but also a source of inspiration for students who go against the Ministry of Magic, whose secrets included the brain room, and defend what is right and good. Thus, this revision in “The Cursed Child” has consequences that go far beyond the plot of the stage play.

Since Cedric inspired Dumbledore’s Army to create the idea, his resurrection and decision to join the Death Eaters make his death in Harry Potter irrelevant. In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, it is shown that Cedric has extremely strong moral principles. He doesn’t support people mocking Harry and wearing “Potter Stinky” badges; he helps Harry with the second test and the egg, as Harry helped him with the first; he gives up his chance to win the Cup, as it was fair because Harry saved him in the maze. He is constantly portrayed as a good person, even if it makes him go against the masses, so it’s hard to believe that he will join the Death Eaters. This would probably only be under the Imperius curse, however, there is no mention of it in the play, and it is framed as if it was his choice.

Cedric’s death, intertwined with Voldemort’s return, meant that using his resurrection was a way to bring the characters to the right moments in time for Delphi’s plan. Also, since there is a theory that killing Harry wasn’t Voldemort’s only plan in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Delphi might have more reason to need Cedric’s life. In addition, given Amos’ suffering over the death of his son, perhaps he will ask them to return him, which means that the plot twist of Delphi will not be revealed until the end of the play. Albus wanted to stop being compared to Harry in The Cursed Child, and saving a life would do that, however, using Cedric fully reveals the meaning of his Harry Potter-style death and makes it much worse.