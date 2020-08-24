The Curse of Bly Mansion: Netflix Confirms 2020 Premiere

The series The Haunting of Bly Manor, a sequel to The Haunting of Hill House, will debut in 2020 on Netflix. The premiere was confirmed through a poster released by streaming, announcing that the series will arrive during the American fall (between September and December), spring here in Brazil.

The story of The Curse of Bly Mansion will be based on the book “The Turn of the Screw”, by writer Henry James, which also served as the basis for the film The Orphans.

Check out the synopsis:

“On Christmas Eve, an unidentified narrator overhears a friend reading a manuscript written by a former housekeeper who is now dead. The manuscript tells the story of how the young woman was hired by a man who had become responsible for two children, a nephew and a niece, after the death of his parents, but who had no interest in raising them. He prefers to leave them in charge of a governess. However, when the housekeeper arrives at the Bly mansion to take care of the children, she discovers a dark past, full of secrets, and does not know whether she is going crazy or facing the supernatural ”.

The cast of the new season features Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel and Catherine Parker, present in the previous year. Despite the same cast, the plot will have no connection with last season.



