The current target of hackers AstraZeneca

The news that Russian, Chinese, and Iranian computer hackers sabotaged the work on the Covid-19 vaccine had kept the public very busy. North Korean pirates are now involved in these attacks. According to the allegations, pirates carried out a cyber attack on AstraZeneca, a company that works on vaccines.

AstraZeneca becomes the new target of hackers

North Korean hackers have used fake passwords in recent weeks to try to breach AstraZeneca’s systems, Reuters reported. People involved in the British drug manufacturer’s COVID-19 vaccine development project were also affected by the so-called cyber attacks, which were not considered successful. Attackers who contacted employees on Linkedln and WhatsApp sent messages containing fake job offers. With these messages, which contain malicious software, the hackers aimed to enter the employees’ computers and obtain the necessary information.

Looking at the attacks and techniques used by cyber security experts, it was found that the main source was part of an ongoing hacking network in Pyongyang. On the other hand, a Reuters source stated that some accounts were registered with e-mail addresses in Russia to mislead experts.

Previously, Canadian, British, and American cybersecurity officials accused hackers of stealing information about COVID-19 vaccines using malicious software through Russian intelligence. Russia, on the other hand, denied all these allegations made against it.



