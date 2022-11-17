The Cure Has Turned Into a New Funko POP! Figures

The Cure has turned into a new set of Funko POP! numbers – check out the preview images below.

The five—piece set includes a vinyl figurine of each band member – Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Jason Cooper, Roger O’Donnell and Reeves Gabrels — with their respective instruments. According to the official list, the toys range in height from 3.89 to 4.40 inches.

Launched as part of POP! Rocks Collection, the set is available for pre-order here for US$60 (£50.30). The release date is not yet known.

Both frontman Smith and keyboardist O’Donnell reacted to receiving Funko POP! treatment. After sharing an image of his figurine, Smith simply tweeted: “A sip…”

Meanwhile, O’Donnell joked: “I do not know if this means that we have been demoted or promoted?”

You can see the posts below.

In the description of the Funko POP collection! wrote: “Dim the lights and signal the smoky blue fog. The Cure takes center stage in your POP! The Rocks collection in the form of a 5-pack of POPs! In this set, all the band members joined together.

“Enjoy the cult sound of The Cure in a completely new way. Take seats in the front row to relive your favorite memories and expand your POP! Collection of stones”.

Other actions that have been transformed into Funko POP! Toys include Liam and Noel Gallagher, The White Stripes, Metallica, Post Malone and the late Eddie Van Halen.

The Cure are currently on a European tour, where they debuted a number of new songs: “And Nothing Is Forever”, “Alone”, “Endsong”, “I Can Never Say Goodbye” and “A Fragile Thing”. .

Speaking at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in March, Robert Smith exclusively told NME that The Cure’s long-awaited 14th album — the sequel to 2008’s “4:13 Dream” — will be called “Songs Of A Lost World”. “He has a job, he has a current order, he’s almost ready!” he explained.

The Cure’s UK and Ireland tour is due to start in Dublin on December 1 — you can find all remaining tickets here.

Next Friday (November 25), Robert Smith will take part in a Twitter party dedicated to the 30th anniversary of The Cure’s ninth studio album “Wish”.