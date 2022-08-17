The Cult of the Lamb: A guide to building materials

Cult of the Lamb is a charming version of a horror bagel. When our woolly little friend gets tired of Crusading in the wild, he can relax at the cult headquarters with a bonfire, a tithing ritual, a glorious feast, or maybe a good old sacrifice. However, before the Lamb can enjoy any of this, he needs to complete several construction projects, and this will require collecting the necessary materials.

Some of these building materials can be collected in dungeons, either as trophies from slain enemies, gifts from non-player characters, or as rewards in certain rooms. Some special resources unlock certain locations or NPCs as soon as the Lamb finds them, while others must be cleaned and sanctified. Here is a guide to building materials in the Cult of the Lamb.

Some of the items needed to complete the construction are less common crafting materials, such as flowers or cobwebs, and these items can only be found in certain places. The Lamb will not stumble upon certain materials until he has enough followers to unlock the higher levels of the Crusade.

Building materials

There are a variety of buildings that Lamb can use to make their territory more attractive, and an equally impressive list of materials they need to collect for this. Some materials are more durable and valuable than others, but they are more expensive, take longer to produce, and often require more complex buildings for the cleaning and consecration process.

Building materials obtained from plants, except wood from trees, can be grown in the garden next to vegetables if the Lamb has purchased seeds. They fall in the rooms of the Crusade, but they can also be bought in various shops and from sellers.

Plants

Grass is one of the first resources the Lamb will encounter. It falls almost everywhere, and the player can collect it by simply clearing the bushes. It is not only convenient for early recipes, but is also used in household plots and in several types of decorations. Camellia: This simple red flower is more important than it seems. The lamb will meet them for the first time in Darkwood and hopefully collect some seeds from the plants they cut down. They are not only used in the construction of a Healing Bay, but also cost several colors every time they are used to treat someone. Menticide Mushroom: The Lamb will begin to find mushrooms in the dark rotting forest of Anura. These mushrooms are used for some decorations and a brainwashing ritual, and are also a valuable commodity for some NPCs.

Metal and stone

Wood is a simple resource that players find at the beginning of their crusade and that is used for almost everything. It can be consecrated into wooden boards, which at later stages are used for more complex buildings. Stone: Another basic building block of cult life, the consecrated version of this material is stone blocks. They are as important as lumber and wooden planks for building improvements. Gold Nuggets: Gold coins and gold bars are produced from gold nuggets in a refinery. Gold bars are important for buildings, including quests or just to impress and intimidate followers. Crystal Shards: Found in the dark corridors of the Ankordip, crystal shards mainly serve as a decorative element, but are also necessary for some important buildings. The inhabitants of the Lighthouse in Pilgrim’s Passage will eventually need them for the quest.

Organic

Poo is easy to find around the complex, which is one of the advantages of one of the oldest building materials of mankind. Remembering the times when houses were built of turf and held together with manure, the Navel is needed to build residential buildings for cultists, even the most beautiful. Unlike other materials, poop is not something players will find during the Crusade. Bones: Although they are mainly used for Temple Rituals, almost everyone requires some kind of Bone offering, this material is also widely used in decorations and buildings. This resource starts to fall from the very beginning, and players should pick it up when they can. Spider silk will begin to appear after the Lamb has advanced enough in his crusade to visit the Silk Cradle. It is mainly used in decorations, not in the main buildings, but it can only be picked up during the crusade, so it’s worth collecting a little to save for later use.