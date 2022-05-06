The cryptocurrency market is falling again: Bitcoin (BTC) is falling to critical price levels!

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) accelerated its decline after a short-term rise last night and fell below the price levels of $36,000 during the day. The cryptocurrency market has gained downward momentum due to the depreciation of bitcoin. Ethereum (ETH) started trading at the price level of $2,750 after recent bearish movements. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has fallen to $1.76 trillion. According to Coinglass, over the past 24 hours, $405 million of short and long positions have been liquidated on the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin Falls to Critical Levels Again

Bitcoin (BTC), which caught a short-term upward momentum immediately after the Fed’s interest rate decision, began to record downward price movements again last night. According to CoinMarketCap, bitcoin has started trading at price levels of $36,500 with an average loss of 8% over the past 24 hours. Most altcoins have accelerated their losses due to bearish momentum in the leading cryptocurrency. Ethereum (ETH) has fallen to the price level of $2,750 after the recent depreciation.

The latest situation on the cryptocurrency market

With the depreciation registered in the last 24 hours, BNB started trading at $378, XRP $0.60, LUNA $80, SOL$82, ADA$0.79, DOT $14 and AVAX $58. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has fallen to $1.76 trillion. According to Coinglass, $405 million of short and long positions have been liquidated in the crypto money market over the past 24 hours.