The Cryptocurrency Market Continues to Decline!

During the day, there were increases in the crypto money market and the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin managed to rise above $ 39,000. The same was true for altcoins.

However, the cryptocurrency market suffered huge losses as Russia took action against Ukraine earlier in the day. While Bitcoin regressed to the level of $ 34,000, decreases of up to 20% were recorded in altcoins.

Here is the latest situation and current levels in the crypto money market in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine tension…

Bitcoin (BTC) Drops To $34,000

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell sharply after Russia waged war against Ukraine.

The increase in the cryptocurrency market the past day has pushed BTC above $39,000. However, this increase in BTC did not last long and the flagship started a rapid decline in the early morning hours.

While this decline in Bitcoin caused the price to fall to the level of $ 34,200, it crushed altcoins.

As of the time of writing, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade at $ 35,475 with a decrease of 7.14% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Up to 20% Drops Recorded in Altcoins

Due to this crisis in the world, all cryptocurrencies started a sharp decline. In addition, the fact that BTC accompanied this decrease caused altcoins to lose more blood.

Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, fell below $ 2,300 after the declines.

As of the time of writing, ETH has dropped 11.66% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data, and is currently trading at $2,382.

Looking at other cryptocurrencies in the top 10, Binance Coin (BNB) continues to trade at $337, down 10.65% in the last 24 hours, while Ripple (XRP) is down 11.33% in the last 24 hours at $0.64, Solana ( SOL) down 7.67% at $82.61 in the last 24 hours, Cardano (ADA) at $ 0.77, down 15.64% in the last 24 hours, Terra (LUNA) at $ 53, down 6.96% in the last 24 hours, and Avalanche (AVAX) in the last 24 hours It continues to trade at $68, down 13.48%.