The Crown: The Royals was concerned about its popularity!

Relatives of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are worried about their popularity after the broadcast of season 4 of “The Crown”.

Never has a series about the Royal Family been so talked about. Indeed, according to some people close to the Royal Family, those around Charles and Camilla are very worried.

Indeed, in season 4 of The Crown, broadcast on Netflix, the series therefore addresses the relationship of Prince Charles. He had a secret affair with young Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Omid Scobie, a journalist specializing in the Royal family, therefore said that the latter was very worried. “There is real concern on the part of the Palace that the public will take everything that is said in the series as gospel. Charles and Camilla are a couple. They have spent decades trying to improve their image. In vain. », He confided.

And that’s not all ! Indeed, we learn from the journalist that their reputation would be damaged. “As they gain popularity, the series poses a major risk and highlights a real problem within the institution,” writes the UK correspondent.

THE CROWN SERIES CONTINUES TO BE POLEMIC

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, season 4 of The Crown would not be to the liking of the Royal Family, on the contrary. Designer Peter Morgan, who drew inspiration from the latter’s family, is in turmoil.

The British magazine therefore criticized the series for putting Lady Di on a pedestal. “The way the series portrays Lady Di is pure invention,” the newspaper wrote.

The latter criticize the series for having accentuated the line on intimate details of the life of the Palace. The British tabloid alludes here to the meeting between Lady Diana and Camilla Parker-Bowles. The two friend-enemies.

The daily claims that the meeting between the two young women in the series is therefore worthy of a bad soap-opera. It therefore does not resemble the real meeting between the two English women.



