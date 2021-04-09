The Crown: Season 5 recordings start in July

The Crown will begin shooting for its 5th season in July in the UK. The acclaimed original Netflix series follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth, one of the longest-serving monarchs.

Changes to the cast of The Crown

To keep up with the queen’s long reign, the production tends to constantly cast changes.

In the first and second season, Claire Foy was responsible for playing Elizabeth, while Vanessa Kirby assumed the role of Princess Margaret and Matt Smith that of Prince Philip. The first cast was nominated for important Emmy roles, with John Lithgow being the winner for his portrayal of the Prime Minister, Winston Churchill.

For the third season, the actors have changed. Olivia Colman became the queen, while Helena Bonham Carter was responsible for playing her sister and Tobias Menzies the husband. In the latest episodes, released in November 2020, Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin joined the cast as Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana.

The Crown season 5 cast

With the series entering more modern times, The Crown‘s new season will feature more changes. Imelda Staunton, known for her role in Harry Potter, will be the new Queen Elizabeth.

Lesley Manville takes over as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. The people’s princess, Diana, will be in the hands of Elizabeth Debicki. Dominic West will play Prince Charles.

The rest of the cast remains a mystery and there are still many roles to be filled.

The new season of The Crown is expected to accompany the royal family in the early 90s, a time of great turmoil for monarchs. The divorce between Prince Charles and Princess Diana should be highlighted in the new episodes.