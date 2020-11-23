Season 5 of The Crown may already be in the works with a brand new cast! Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

Fans of historical series are delighted: the new season of The Crown has been available for a few days already on Netflix.

The opportunity therefore, to find Elisabeth II in the 80s. A complicated period for Great Britain, then in the midst of conflict with the IRA.

But the 80s also saw the arrival of Lady Diana, as did Margaret Thatcher, The Iron Lady.

In short, Season 4 of The Crown allows us to immerse ourselves in this complex period of England, while admiring the rise of the Princess of Hearts!

And that fans rest assured, season 4 of The Crown will not be the last!

Indeed, it could well be that season 5 is in preparation, with a whole new cast …

THE CROWN SEASON 5 ALREADY IN THE PIPES WITH NEW ACTORS!

Fans of The Crown can rejoice: the fourth season of the hit Netflix series, will not be the last!

Indeed, The Crown will be entitled to a season 5, and even a season 6! In any case, that’s what series creator Peter Morgan said in an interview for Deadline:

“It soon became clear that to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we would have to go back to the original plan and do six seasons. ”

“To be clear, season 6 (…) will just allow us to cover the same period in more detail. ”

The last two seasons of The Crown should therefore cover the 90s, i.e. the break-up of Diana and Prince Charles, as well as the death of the Princess of Hearts.

But these new seasons will not happen without a new cast. Yes, in each era its actors!

Thus, after Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, it will be Imelda Stauton (Dolores Ombrage in Harry Potter) who will play the role of Elizabeth II. To interpret Lady Diana, Emma Corrin will leave her place to Elizabeth Debicki.

One thing is certain: we can’t wait to see this new cast on screen!



