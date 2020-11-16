The Crown: Netflix is not crossed with the royal family!

Journalist Emily Andrews said the Royal Family would be very upset about The Crown on Netflix, Gala says. A series about your life is good, but being true to life is better. Indeed, the series The Crown, dealing with the life of the royal family of England may be fictional, but putting some truth in it could avoid big worries.

Because for a few days, this one would show itself rather irritated and raised against the 4th season. In any case, this is what journalist Emily Andrews assures according to our colleagues at Gala. A relative of Prince Charles had already expressed the anger of the family by making the first link known:

“This is commercial drama and entertainment. Made without considering the people really involved who see their lives hijacked and exploited in The Crown ”. Before adding:

“In this particular case, it’s about bringing to the surface things that happened in very difficult times. 25 or 30 years ago. Without anyone caring about each other’s feelings. It is neither fair nor correct. Especially when so many of the things depicted do not represent the truth. ”

The new season of The Crown does not therefore pass on the side of the royal family. Especially since it brings in a character deemed sensitive: Diana.

THE ROYAL FAMILY UP AGAINST THE CROWN

With all these elements, we can understand the fury of the royal family. The latter does not hesitate to express her anger, as noted by Emily Andrews, who posted on her Twitter account:

“The royal family’s fury over the new season of the Netflix series The Crown👑. Family members have never yet exposed the pernicious lies and misrepresentation. But here, enough is too much … ”

Before adding: “For them, according to their friends, it is about ‘trolling on a Hollywood budget’ and ‘presenting fiction as fact’. So you will understand, what we see in the series would not be “true” according to the royal family.

It remains to be seen if this one is true, or if she does not want certain things to be revealed in The Crown?



