The Crown : Lady Diana arrives at Buckingham Palace

Season 4 of The Crown is out now on Netflix and it’s time to find out our verdict – spoiler-free.

Several days after unveiling a new trailer for season 4 of The Crown in which Queen Elizabeth II faces Margaret Thatcher, the wait is now over since all the new episodes have recently been available on Netflix. So does this new season live up to the previous ones? Although we haven’t seen all the episodes yet, we can already say yes. Difficult to find something to say in front of a realization which is still so grandiose accompanied by a soundtrack which subtly or with a bang each scene, each expression of the characters, in value.

On the plot side, we knew for a while that it was in season 4 of The Crown that Lady Diana was going to make her entrance, and the photos hardly do justice to Emma Corrin and her performance. The young British actress slips into Lady Di’s skin with incredible ease, born in particular from their sometimes disturbing physical resemblance. And since the capital sympathy for Diana Spencer is already present in the minds of most viewers, it does not take long to become attached to the one we see on the screen laboriously retracing her first steps at Buckingham Palace after her engagement with Prince Charles.

Diana is not the only one to make a sensational entry in the new episodes, however, as Gillian Anderson stands out as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Despite a performance that borders on exaggeration at times, the arrival of this other historical figure only makes the series even more relevant as it draws closer to contemporary times. Finally the cast that we have already discovered in season 3 has already proven its worth, so that we find ourselves immersed in these new episodes with great ease thanks to a quality work both in substance and in form. In short, this is once again a big yes for the Peter Morgan series.



