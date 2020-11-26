The Crown: Kristen Stewart watches for her biography!

The Crown is a hit even among the actors! The series becomes a source of inspiration for Kristen Stewart and her next biopic …

She, too, will be Diana Spencer. While season 4 of The Crown creates a lot of tension in the United Kingdom, Kristen Stewart is fully involved in the series. And for good reason, she will soon take on Diana’s features …

Indeed, far from the series, the Chilean director Pablo Larrain has decided to talk about the princess. Not her death, or even her marriage, but a weekend. A simple weekend where everything changes …

Because in The Crown, we discover a libertarian Diana. And above all, in front of her, a Prince Charles who does not want her … And who therefore focuses on her relationship with Camilla, whom he especially does not want to lose.

So he looks like he’s leaving Lady Diana in a corner to live her life. An image that does not pass in England, and which even causes concern. Since the release of season 4, Charles and Camilla have received insults …

And a wave of defense for Diana mounts in parallel. But in the footsteps of The Crown, Spencer should also give a superb image of the princess. Because Kristen Stewart is getting ready, according to Deadline.

THE CROWN: KRISTEN STEWART GETS INSPIRED!

As the former Twilight heroine knows, this role won’t be the easiest. But it will be an opportunity for her to embody a free woman. In any case, that is the wish of Steven Knight, the director.

As in The Crown, Lady Diana will therefore remain upright and strong. The future director of Spencer sums it up this way: “We decided to tell a story about the identity” of Diana.

Died at 36 after leaving Prince Charles, the princess leaves great mysteries hanging over her. So the film wants to tell “how a woman chooses, in a way, not to become a queen.”

The royal family is therefore still trembling a little. Because after The Crown and the waves that the series generates, Kristen Stewart is about to play Lady Diana: the one who leaves Prince Charles.



