The Crown is making a small mistake Lady Diana’s dance!

It is not always easy to piece together historical facts to perfection. The Crown series knows something about it. Especially since the Netflix series made a small mistake regarding Lady Diana’s dancing.

Fans of historical series are delighted: the new season of The Crown has been available for a few days already on Netflix.

The opportunity therefore to meet Elisabeth II in the 80s, as well as The Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher.

But that’s not all ! Indeed, the 80s also saw the arrival of Lady Diana, the princess of hearts.

In short, a fourth season of madness, which allows us to discover this complex period of England, in full conflict with the IRA, while admiring the rise of Lady Di.

Besides, the producers of The Crown, we made a small mistake regarding Lady Diana. Indeed, in episode 9, William and Harry’s mother performs a dance for Prince Charles’s birthday … But things didn’t really turn out like that.

THE CROWN MAKES A MISTAKE ON LADY DIANA’S FAMOUS DANCE!

Producing a partly historical series is not easy. And for good reason, for history buffs, errors are sometimes obvious.

This is particularly the case in episode 9 of season 4 of The Crown.

Indeed, in this episode, Lady Diana dances in honor of Prince Charles on the occasion of his birthday. A breathtaking performance, which sold us all dreams.

However, in reality, things were a little different. Indeed, if the Princess of Hearts danced well on December 23, 1985, on stage at the Royal Opera House in London, it was not to celebrate her husband’s birthday. Yep, actually Lady Di danced at a gala for the patrons of the Royal Ballet.

Nevertheless, Prince Charles being in the audience, the Princess of Wales had kept this dance secret to surprise her.

Well, between us, the surprise in question didn’t really delight the royal family.

But we, anyway, loved the performance of Emma Corrin who brought this moment back to life!



