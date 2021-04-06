The Crown is featured at the SAG Awards 2021

The winners of the SAG Awards 2021 were announced last Sunday (4) and, among the highlights, were the series The Crown, Ted Lasso and Schitt’s Creek. The three productions won two awards at the event that took place virtually because of the pandemic.

Another highlight was the posthumous award to Chadwick Boseman for his performance in “The Supreme Voice of the Blues”. The actor passed away last year and became known for playing the hero Black Panther in theaters.

The following is a complete list of the winners of the SAG Awards 2021, which is considered an important thermometer for the Oscars:

Best actor in a film for television or miniseries

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)

Best actress in a film for television or miniseries

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Best actress in a drama series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Best actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best actress in a comedy series

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Best cast in a drama series

Gillian Anderson, Marion Bailey, Helena Bonham Carter, Stephen Boxer, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Erin Doherty, Charles Edwards, Emerald Fennell, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor and Sam Phillips (The Crown)

Best cast in a comedy series

Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Sarah Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Noah Reid, Jennifer Robertson and Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek)

Best stunt cast in drama or comedy series

The Mandalorian

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman (The Supreme Voice of the Blues)

Best actress

Viola Davis (The Supreme Voice of the Blues)

Best supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Best supporting actress

Yu-Jung Youn (Minan)

Best Cast in Film

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp and Jeremy Strong (The Chicago 7)

Best stunt cast in films

Wonder Woman 1984