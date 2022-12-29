After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Netflix dealt a double blow to the royal family of Great Britain. In November, the American streaming giant released the fifth season of the controversial show The Crown. The episodes damaged the image of the new monarch, King Charles III, as they discussed in detail his divorce from the late Princess Diana. The show also covered the former Princess of Wales’ eye-popping BBC interview. A month after the release of the fifth season of The Crown, Netflix presented an explosive documentary series about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The show was part of Sussex’s $100 million deal with the streamer. The royal couple went out of their way to oppose their subjects in the United Kingdom. They removed the curtains from the plot, which forced them to retreat as working members of the royal family. The controversial statements of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caused a mixed reaction, as the British questioned the legality of the accusations. However, despite the criticism, Harry and Meghan managed to surpass the popular show “The Crown” in terms of the number of viewers.

Harry and Meghan have recorded the biggest documentary debut in history

Harry and Meghan have broken a number of records for the number of views. The first edition of the show was released on December 8 and has gained more than 2.4 million views. This is much more than was recorded in the fifth season of “The Crown”, when it premiered on November 8. The TV show attracted just 1.1 million people.

It is noteworthy that the number of views can be much higher, since the rating body Barb takes into account only viewers who broadcast the show on TV. They don’t take into account laptop or phone users. Meanwhile, Netflix recently claimed that Harry and Meghan had the best documentary debut ever. According to the streamer, the show has accumulated more than 175 million hours of viewing.

Moreover, since its debut in 2016, “The Crown” has been watched by 73 million viewers. According to Express, the documentary about the Duke and Duchess broke the record in the first week, gaining 81 million users. It is noteworthy that both shows are doing very well, as they are in the top ten in the USA and the UK.

