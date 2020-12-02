The Crown: Helena Bonham Carter thinks of fiction

Helena Bonham Carter, who played Princess Margaret in Netflix’s The Crown, said the series should be given a more explicit nomination as fiction to better understand viewers. The actress ‘opinion was expressed during a recent episode of the series’ official podcast.

During the conversation, Helena Bonham Carter argued about the production having a certain “moral responsibility” about the facts it narrates, pointing out that it would be interesting to ensure that viewers do not confuse reality with the dramatic representation of the life of the British royal family.

According to the actress, it would be easier for the public to assimilate the differences if this were really put on Netflix. Helena participated in the series as the fictionalized version of Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister (played by Olivia Colman) in the last two seasons of The Crown.

Netflix’s The Crown addresses British crown facts

The production, developed by Peter Morgan, delves into several profound issues related to political games and also familiar to British royalty, giving a special focus to Queen Elizabeth II. The series begins with his accession to the throne and follows the unfolding of his reign throughout the 20th century.

It is worth mentioning that many members of the British crown are still alive and that the staged facts are, in some way, part of a very recent history. From the point of view of Helena Bonham Carter, it is necessary to separate the versions and affirm that this is by no means a documentary.

The debate around this issue started with a suggestion made by Oliver Dowden, the current UK secretary of culture. In an interview with The Guardian, Dowden argued that the production was extremely well done, but that he feared that viewers would confuse things.

On the Netflix platform, The Crown is not in the nonfiction category. The series also bets on a few fictional elements for its narrative construction.

The production currently has four seasons available in streaming.



