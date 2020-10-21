The Crown: Dominic West joins the cast of the Netflix series

The next seasons of The Crown will have Dominic West in their cast playing Prince Charles at a later age. Due to the advance in factual history, each season the cast needs to be renewed in order to be consistent with the narrative time needed by the characters.

In recent seasons, Briton Josh O’Connor was the one who played Prince Charles. The actor received several positive reviews regarding his performance on the series. Cast production bet, during season 3 and 4, on lesser-known names to bring the members of the British crown to life, but things are changing for the final stretch.

In addition to West, Imelda Staunton will be Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip. The role of Princess Margaret and Princess Diana will be entrusted, respectively, to actresses Lesley Manville and Elizabeth Debicki. In the last few seasons, the plot of the series should address some rather conflicting issues involving Charles and Diana.

In The Crown, audiences were able to follow Queen Elizabeth II’s story more closely. In addition to its main internal conflicts and family relationships, the series also bets on developing its more political and pragmatic side. In this way, viewers were able to understand a little more about the essence of the British monarchy through this fictional bias.

It is also interesting to note how this power game, somewhat figurative today, remains with its charismatic domination by the sociological aspect of the issue.

The Crown’s fourth season opens on Netflix on November 15th. There will be 10 more episodes to get even more involved in the British crown saga.



