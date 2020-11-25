The Crown: Diana fans harass Prince Charles and Camilla!

The Crown is making waves among the royal family! Season 4 gives rise to a big wave of attacks against Camilla …

The Crown is not a documentary … But some English people take the series a little too seriously. Thus, some fans defend Princess Diana body and soul. And at the same time attack Camilla and Prince Charles!

It must also be said that the writers of the series did not go into detail. While season 4 involves Diana Spencer, we discover another side of Prince Charles.

But The Crown does not miss the portrait of the prince! We discover that he is unfaithful throughout his marriage … A long-lasting affair not necessarily exact in real life, but which creates upheavals.

A royal biographer therefore reacts to put things in context. She said to herself “sad (…) that some fans take the show as a source of truth and believe absolutely everything they see.” ”

About The Crown, Sally Bedell Smith even adds to the Daily Mail that these parts of “the story between Charles and Camilla (…) are incredibly dishonest and damaging”.

THE CROWN: WAVE OF CONFIDENCE AGAINST CHARLES AND CAMILLA

Even if the expert insists on the historical inaccuracies of the series, some fans are thoroughly … To the point of causing problems for the princely couple since the release of season 4!

Indeed, on social networks, fans of Lady Diana are more and more numerous… And the waves of harassment against Charles and Camilla follow! The Crown is therefore starting to have an impact on reality …

And the princess has felt it for several weeks. Under the publications of the royal family, we can therefore read “Camilla, the whole world hates you”, or “Shame on Camilla, long live Princess Diana”.

While the affair between Camilla and Charles only existed in The Crown, some English people therefore project it into reality … The royal family must therefore begin to fear the future season 5!



