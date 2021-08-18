The Crown: Diana and Charles Appear in First Season 5 Photos

Netflix released this Tuesday (17) the first images of the fifth season of the series The Crown. The photos are a first taste of the characterization of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, as Diana and Charles, respectively. Production of new episodes began in early July.

In the new chapters, Debicki takes the place of actress Emma Corrin, who played Lady Di in season 4, and West takes the place of Josh O’Connor. The episodes must portray the royal family around the 1990s, a turbulent period in the relationship between Diana and Charles, including the breakup and the tragic accident.

Recently, the streaming service also released the first photo of actress Imelda Staunton in the role of the Queen. She must replace Olivia Colman. Additionally, Jonathan Pryce, Cluadia Harrison and Lesley Manville were also confirmed in the new cast.

Season 5 of The Crown is not expected to be released until 2022.