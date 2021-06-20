The Crown: Check Out The Full Cast of The Series

The Crown: Netflix’s exclusive series, The Crown follows the life of Elizabeth II, the Queen of England. Thus, the award-winning series will show the history of British royalty from her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947 until the beginning of the 21st century.

Each season covers a certain period and in this way new actors take on the roles of historical figures in England. Next, meet the artists who were part of the attraction’s cast.

Claire Foy – Queen Elizabeth II (Season 1 and 2)

British Claire Foy played the young Queen Elizabeth II in the opening seasons of The Crown. For her role as monarch, she won awards in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category – including a Golden Globe in 2017 and an Emmy in 2018.

Matt Smith – Prince Philip (Season 1 & 2)

Known for his work on Doctor Who, Brit Matt Smith played the young Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. His performance in season 2 earned him the nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 2018 Emmy.

Vanessa Kirby – Princess Margaret (Season 1 and 2)

Englishwoman Vanessa Kirby was chosen to play Princess Margaret after the producers spent six months searching for the ideal actress for the character. In 2018, she was named Best Supporting Actress by the BAFTA TV Awards.

John Lithgow – Winston Churchill (Season 1)

Experienced John Lithgow served as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the 1st year of the series. As England’s leading political figure, the artist was awarded Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 2017 Emmy.

Olivia Colman – Queen Elizabeth II (Season 3 & 4)

From Season 3 of the plot, Olivia Colman took on the role of Queen Elizabeth in midlife. With a critically acclaimed performance, the Brit was awarded Best Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Tobias Menzies – Prince Philip (3rd and 4th Season)

Tobias Menzies was the second English actor chosen to play Prince Philip in The Crown. Representing the older version of the Duke, he was named Best Actor in a Drama Series by the Satellite Awards in 2019.

Helena Bonham Carter – Princess Margaret (Season 3 & 4)

With a long career in cinema, Helena Bonham Carter played Princess Margaret. With no individual achievements, she and the lead actors were twice awarded Best Drama Series Cast by the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Josh O’Connor – Prince Charles (Season 3 & 4)

Josh O’Connor was chosen to play the young Prince Charles from the 3rd year of The Crown. After nearly turning down the role, his performance garnered Best Actor in a Drama Series awards at the Golden Globes and the Critic’s Choice Award in 2021.

Emma Corrin – Princess Diana (Season 4)

With a very similar beauty, Emma Corrin was selected to be Princess Diana during the 4th season. In her first standout role, she won Best Actress at the Golden Globes and the Critic’s Choice Award in 2021.

Gillian Anderson – Margaret Thatcher (Season 4)

American actress Gillian Anderson played British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 4th year of the plot. Even with a brief appearance as the “Iron Lady”, she won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in 2021.

Season 5 stars

In yet another time jump, the 5th year of The Crown will have new actors playing British royalty. Thus, the actress Imelda Staunton was chosen to assume the role of the protagonist Queen Elizabeth II.

Lesley Manville has been cast as Princess Margaret’s interpreter, while Jonathan Pryce will be the older version of Prince Philip. Finally, Englishman Dominic West will act as Prince Charles and French actress Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Season 5 of The Crown is slated to hit Netflix in 2022. With a star-studded cast, the series should once again be featured at the big awards.