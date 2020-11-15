The Crown: All You Need to Know About Season 4.

The fourth season of The Crown, has already been released on Netflix, so we leave you some information that you will like to know about the filming of this series.

SPOILER ALERT! Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ is possibly one of the most fascinating series on the platform. With the life of the longest reigning monarch in Britain, the series generates all the intrigue and fervor that shows us that, sometimes, facts are stranger than fiction.

During the past three seasons, two women have played the role of Queen Elizabeth II. Claire Foy played the role for the first two seasons before Olivia Coleman took over. Coleman continues with the role in season 4 and will be replaced by Imelda Staunton in the next season.

Filming for ‘The Crown’ is complex and set in big and grand places; of course, we expect no less. So viewers might not be surprised to learn that there are around 90 locations that have been used for the filming of season four; about three-quarters of the season are shot on location.

Some of the more challenging locations are the residences of the royal family – there are 23 in total, including Buckingham Palace (London), Windsor Castle (Windsor), Palace of Holyroodhouse (Edinburgh), Hillsborough Castle (Ireland). North), Sandringham House (Norfolk)) and more.

However, only eight royal residences appear on the Netflix show. These are Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace, Sandringham, Highgrove, Clarence House, and Gatcombe Park.

It is not just the royal residences that are huge in number. Did you know that as Princess Margaret, Helena Bonham Carter used 12 cigarette holders? However, Carter had a favorite that he used to wear: a thick horn mouthpiece.

The only time I would use a more delicate stand would be during a party scene on occasion. He had about 8 different vintage cigarette cases, but again he had a couple of favorites that he used more regularly than others.

While ‘The Crown’ primarily features two corgis, as the queen is famous for worshiping dogs, the Netflix show also kept additional corgis to form a larger group of royal family / household corgis for larger settings, including ones. corgi puppies.

Behind-the-scenes facts for the Crown season 4

Here are some other numbers that show just how vast the production or show was. About 400 costumes in total were made for the fourth season, of which 120 were for the Queen and 80 for Diana (Emma Corrin), of which 17 were for the Australian tour.

A costume design would take about two to three weeks to go from sketch to screen. Each character had six wigs made for them and it would take three weeks to create each wig; It was Princess Margaret who had the greatest variety of hairstyles.

There are two cars the queen drives on the show: a Rolls Royce Phantom VI and an S2 Land Rover at Balmoral. There are approximately 70 silver photo frames of different characters for all the sets.

There were around 1,500 uniforms presented in season four, for Trooping of the Color and there were many foreign uniforms for Mountbatten’s funeral.

The most important uniform day was the Falklands Victory Parade, which featured all three forces. The queen has 6 bags. Most of these were purchased from the company that Queen Isabell II actually uses.

‘The Crown’ also featured many intricate accessories. The hardest-to-come-by accessories were properly packaged food and old cell phones.

The accessories for the queen’s desk were planned with care and meticulousness and the series shows her desk adorned with various racing-related objects: a horseshoe-shaped pencil holder, a horse-hoofed letter opener, blotters, and embossed stationery diaries. personalized Royal ER gilding, lots of photos of his family (particularly his father)



