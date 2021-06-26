The Crown: 5 Season Will Have Jonny Lee Miller as 1 Minister

The Crown: This Friday (25), Netflix announced that Jonny Lee Miller will join the cast of The Crown starting in Season 5. In the plot about Queen Elizabeth II (played by Olivia Colman in the last few episodes), Lee Miller will play Prime Minister John Major, who ruled Britain in much of the 1990s.

Major was also leader of the UK Conservative Party. And before holding the most important post in English parliamentarism, he had served as Chancellor of the Exchequer and Secretary of Foreign Affairs to Margaret Thatcher between 1987 and 1990.

Certainly, he is a very important historical figure who promises to add even more conflicts to the plot of the streaming series. The British actor also joins other names already confirmed, who will participate in the production from the 5th season, as Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce, who will play, respectively, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana) and Dominic West (Prince Charles) are also expected to feature in the new episodes.

Learn more about Jonny Lee Miller’s appearance in The Crown

After a very engaging season 4, in which Gillian Anderson made a cameo as Margaret Thatcher, expectations are high for the continuation of The Crown, especially due to the new cast.

In this sense, the series should dramatize, starting next year, the divorce of Charles and Diana in 1996 and the tragic death of the latter the following year. The arrival of Jonny Lee Miller is directly linked to the period portrayed.

The actor, even, was well known for his participation in the film Trainspotting (1996) and in the series Elementary, on CBS, in which he played, over seven seasons, the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. His most recent credits include the movies Funny Face, Alice, Settles and Nine Lives, as well as the miniseries Great British Theatre.

So stay tuned for all the news related to The Crown to find out what might happen in Season 5 of the Netflix series!