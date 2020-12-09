The crisis continues and Cristiano does not forgive

Barcelona continues to drag honor everywhere and now it was in the Champions League that it was perfect, but it ended up failing again, at least in the first round of the tournament.

Two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal from the American McKennie gave Juventus Turin a 3-0 victory at the Camp Nou, snatching first place in group G of the Champions League.

Cristiano opened the scoring in the 13th minute from the penalty spot after a forced foul by Ronald Araújo himself. In the 20 a spectacular wall between McKennie and Cuadrado was solved by the American volley from inside the area to make the second and quickly define the victory for Juve.

But Juve needed one more to qualify first in the group and avoid the toughest teams in the second round of the tournament.

In the 52nd minute Cristiano was also the author of the third Italian goal, which again came from the penalty spot after a hand from Lenglet.

Barça was unable to react despite the fact that Leo Messi had several scoring chances and will now have to face one of the European “Complete Weights” in the round of 16 and also, closing as a visitor.



