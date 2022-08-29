The crew was on hand and filming before MTV canceled one of its reality shows

The year 2022 was not favorable for the cancellation of TV, and MTV is adding to this list. The music television network recently canceled the reality show Floribama Shore after four seasons, but that’s not even the point. The crew did shoot scenes for the fifth season, and one of the stars has proof.

Page Six reports that the actors and crew of the MTV series were informed about the cancellation just a few days ago, and it surprised them all.

The wedding, apparently, was supposed to appear in the fifth season of the series, which for the new generation was like “Jersey Shore”, but despite the fact that it will no longer be on the air, Provant still looks back on a beautiful day and wonderful memories. she has from this. It’s not abnormal for a reality show to shoot material in advance, but judging by the sounds of the last report, the actors were still surprised by the cancellation, given that they shot footage for season 5.

At the moment, there is no announced reason why MTV canceled Floribama Shore, especially when it seemed that the fifth season had already moved forward. While it’s not uncommon for a network or platform to cancel an extension or cancellation, it’s less common after filming is complete or in the midst of filming.

The premiere of the series took place in 2017, and by the second season of “Floribama Shore” has already established itself well in the ratings. Like Jersey Shore, a reality show from Florida tells about a group of young people living and having fun on the Panhandle. It was also one of many whose production was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the filming of the fourth season. But what caused the cancellation of season 5 is still unknown.

Coincidentally, with the cancellation of Floribama Shore, a new reality show Buckhead Shore premiered on MTV this summer, set in Georgia, so there should still be shenanigans on the network in the future.

Although it’s disappointing that Floribama Shore is no more, I hope fans will still see the special day of Nilsa Provant and Gus Gazda in one form or another. Or maybe the series will get another chance on Paramount+ or another platform, since cancellations are not uncommon these days.

In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s TV schedule for 2022 to find out what other premieres will entertain you in the coming months. I’m sure you can find a reality show in the meantime to get hooked on!