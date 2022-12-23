The Crew Members of The Titanic Still Do Not Know Who Mixed James Cameron, Bill Paxton and Others With PCP Lobster Chowder: “There’s Something in Me.” Get It!’

“Titanic” is one of the most successful films of all time, but besides the epic love story taking place in the midst of a historical tragedy, there is another story that has stood the test of time. This is an epic story about how the cast and crew of the film, including James Cameron and Bill Paxton, received a dose of phencyclidine. 25 years have passed since that night, and still no one knows who did it.

It was in the summer of 1996, when the cast and crew of “Titanic” sat down for a lunch of lobster chowder. The food seemed to be quite good, several people were pouring themselves several plates of food. However, soon after the start of the meal, some people began to feel strange. Crew member Jake Clark, who is allergic to shellfish and therefore avoided the dosage, recently told Vulture about that night and how James Cameron realized something was wrong. He explained…

We had a room for pens and electricians, and one of the guys started talking really loud. He’s a big guy, like six-four, and he says, “Are you guys feeling okay? Because I don’t know. I feel like I’m under something, and believe me, I would know.” He was just talking like that. And just as he was saying that, we saw James Cameron running past the door and this extra running after him. He said: “There’s something in me! Get it!’

As a result of the incident, several people were taken to the hospital, some who had eaten a lot of soup spent several hours there and, apparently, were in a rather serious condition. Others, such as Bill Paxton, who passed away in 2017, were reportedly quite cold about the whole thing. According to Clarke, he just relaxed and let the buzz overwhelm him. This event prompted an investigation by both the local Nova Scotia police and 20th Century Fox. It was the studio that finally confirmed that someone had added PCP to the soup.

To this day, no one knows who put PCP in the stew, and there never seems to have been any leads. It is assumed that it could be a disgruntled crew member or maintenance staff. It’s also possible that it was someone’s idea of a joke that went horribly wrong. The good news for those who did is that there was no long-term harm done in the end. No one was seriously injured. Eventually, the crew returned to their rooms to sleep before returning for the last day of filming before changing locations.

The stars of the film Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet were lucky enough to avoid participating in this due to the fact that the scenes being shot were part of the framing device of the film, and not the main story of Titanic, so they were not on set at the time. At this point, unless someone decides to come clean, it’s unlikely that we’ll ever find out who spiked the pottage on the set of Titanic.