The Crew 2 Celebrates A New Free Trial Period; Dates, Platforms and More

The Crew 2: Ubisoft is preparing a new free period for The Crew 2. For 4 days you can play without time or content restrictions. Confirmed platforms.The Crew 2 will have a free access period for all players. The second installment of the Ubisoft saga will open its doors between July 8 and 12; It can be pre-downloaded from July 6. The test will be available on PS4, PC, and Google Stadia; compatible with PS5.

The Crew 2, free for a limited time

“Enjoy the full Motornation experience and get behind the wheel of an immense selection of exclusive and fully customizable vehicles to tour the entire United States,” the company explains on its website. PC players will be able to access it from several clients: Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

During those 4 days, all the content of The Crew 2 will be enabled in full, which includes the last episode of the additional experience US Speed ​​Tour East. Your friends can join without restrictions, which includes those who already have purchased the game.

In the case of players on PlayStation systems, to participate you need to be registered for the PS Plus subscription. “Players who do not have a PS Plus subscription will not be able to access the multiplayer features of the game, such as team options or Player versus Player,” they comment.

Through this link you can access the full test notes, which includes the start time depending on the region you are in. On June 12, it was celebrated that The Crew saga surpassed the barrier of 30 million players, in a period that includes since the launch of the first installment back in 2014.

During the promotional period, The Crew 2 will receive an 80% discount on all platforms where free play days are held. Although the duration will vary depending on the store, its price will be reduced in those 4 days.