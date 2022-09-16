The creepy horror game Saturnalia launches just in time for Halloween

A new trailer has been unveiled that teases the upcoming creepy indie survival game Saturnalia, as well as its release date of October 27. Over the past few years, the indie horror scene has exploded with several fantastic games. Such examples include the P.T. Visage-inspired, more pixelated Lone Survivor, as well as the onslaught of cooperative creepy games like Phasmophobia and Devour. For those who love their games with an element of horror, there is plenty to choose from, and the upcoming release of Santa Ragione seems to be the best fit.

Several trailers for “Saturnalia” have already been shown. It was originally planned to be released in 2021. However, this deadline was not met, so the game was postponed to this year. The title is described as a survival horror with elements of a bagel. The story is inspired by Sardinian folklore, which is where the name of the game comes from, and players will take on the role of four characters making their way through the labyrinths of village roads. The uniqueness of this upcoming release is that the game world will physically change every time a character dies, so no two walkthroughs are the same.

The new trailer confirms that “Saturnalia” will be launched on October 27, just on schedule for Halloween. The game will be released on PS4 and PS5, Xbox Series consoles, Switch and PC. It will also be an exclusive game in the Epic Games store, which unfortunately means that Steam users won’t be able to get it if they don’t have an Epic account either. The new trailer itself exudes a certain atmosphere with occult imagery, a darkly optimistic soundtrack and a visual style that looks very different.

At first glance, the graphics in the game are a bit like the hand-drawn art style of Mundaun, which was released in March 2021. This particular indie game was notable for its aesthetics, and Mundaun developer Michel Ziegler, put a lot of effort into physically drawing all the textures for the game.

In general, there are many upcoming horror games from which you can expect both AAA and independent scenes. While remakes of Dead Space and Resident Evil are certainly to be expected, there are also a number of more obscure games that offer a fresh take on the genre. Now seems like a fantastic time to be a fan of digital horror stories.

Saturnalia is released on October 27 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch and Xbox Series X/S.