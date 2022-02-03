The Creators Of Xenoblade Update Their Website And Anticipate Possible News

Xenoblade: Monolith Soft has not yet announced its next video game, but the Japanese website has updated its design 100%. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and the remastering of the first Xenoblade were Monolith Soft’s most recent projects for the Nintendo Switch, but years have passed since then. Rumors about possible announcements have not stopped sounding in recent months, although for the moment they have remained silent. Now, the Japanese website has been updated and some followers have been excited by the possibility that it is the prelude to an announcement.

The Japanese website has been completely redesigned, including the copyright messages. It also points to the fact that articles dated between 2017 and 2022 have been removed, so that there are only four entries available right now. According to Nintendo Life, one of them mentions that the accounts will be integrated on February 28. The rest are just guesses made by the followers about a hypothetical announcement.

The keys to what’s next from Monolith

What is known for sure is that what Yasunori Mitsuda wrote on Twitter on January 21. He said that he would announce his next project in February, while Monolith Soft, on the same day, dropped that the official website might be inaccessible on January 31 due to maintenance operations on the servers. The Xenoblade composer also revealed that he is in the middle of working on his next project.

Monolith Soft has worked alongside other Nintendo studios to help develop open world games. In fact, he is one of the co-developers of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its expansion. Meanwhile, those from Kyoto continue to work on the sequel to Link’s adventure, which in principle will receive news this year 2022. It still does not have a release date, not even a clear window. Whatever it is, Nintendo has its own times and won’t announce what it has to announce when it fits into its schedule.