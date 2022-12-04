The Creators of “Wednesday” Told How Netflix Wanted Them to Cut Out The Most Iconic Replicas of The Heroine of The Imperturbable Kind in The Series

The pompous “thundercloud” of the Addams family recently amazed fans with her appearance on Netflix. Jenna Ortega has received huge praise from people for playing the main role in the series “Wednesday”. The audience instantly fell in love with the newest incarnation of this Gothic girl dressed in layers of black. It was amazing to see how this character looks at the world through the prism of negativity, but always knows what is right.

At the same time, the actress effectively flaunted the gloomy personality of the character. From throwing bags of piranhas into the pool to threatening others with your unblinking, staring eyes. Despite the fact that the “Scream” star did not use sharp objects, her dialogues cut people like an axe. And fans should thank the creators for preserving the iconic replicas of the imperturbable heroine.

Netflix Wanted the Creators to Remove Wednesday’s Darkest Lines in the Series

Creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough recently met with IndieWire to talk about how much attention the Medium has attracted in a short time. In an interview, they said that Netflix offered to cut the darkest lines of the main character from the series.

The streaming giant’s executives discovered dialogues such as “I like to prick. The social part, not that scary. However, the filmmakers denied and stood their ground, not allowing any changes in the lines of the character.

“That’s the whole point of the character. To lose it or dilute it is a betrayal of the character,” Millar explained. The co-authors argued that her sadistic nature and creepy humor are the essence of this iconic character. In addition, their point of view was confirmed by the public, who liked the murderous intentions of Wednesday Addams.

Since Ortega’s one-line lines aroused the interest of fans, and she received unanimous praise and approval for her role. You could see how fans went crazy after the American actress called her the best version of supernatural girl. Although many are still obsessed with it

The newest mega-hit show is currently streaming on Netflix, tune in to her pessimistic thoughts.