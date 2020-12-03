The creators of the Red Strings Club launch a free game

Interview with the Whisperer is a short narrative video game published on Itch that will put us in the shoes of a journalist.

Deconstructeam, the Spanish studio behind The Red Strings Club, has announced the publication of Interview with the Whisperer, a new free video game that is now available on Itch for PC. As they have explained in the official Twitter account, it is about “a small game” starring a journalist, who travels to rural Galicia to interview an old man who claims that he has built a radio that allows him to speak with God.

The study defines it as an “experimental conversational” adventure that uses chatbot technology to turn any text you write “into something that the game character may or may not understand.” Deconstructeam invites players to “extract as much information from the Manual”. You may need to be persistent, “since he has trouble following the conversations.”

Games with a narrative approach

Deconstructeam is a small studio that has released video games such as Gods Will be Watching or The Red Strings Club, both with a strong narrative character. In the latter case, the project was published by Devolver Digital, one of the most important indie distributors worldwide. It is a game of the science fiction genre, in which we become a bartender. We will have to listen to the conversations of the clients, prepare their ideal cocktails and investigate their lives.

And what is the developer’s new project? At the moment it has not been officially announced. The study recently published a thread on Twitter explaining the current situation. As they say, the entire team suffered a significant emotional downturn in September, which made them stop development. Fortunately, Devolver Digital understood the situation and offered all the necessary support. Two months later, Deconstructeam has returned to computers, although it will not be until 2021 when they return with renewed strength. Her new title has been in development for more than two years.



