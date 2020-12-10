The creators of the Elder Scrolls: Online work on a new IP

ZeniMax Online Studios embarks on a new project, of which no details have yet been confirmed. The Elder Scrolls: Online and Fallout 76 demonstrate Bethesda’s interest in entering the online video game market.

Although this last title has had problems since its commercialization, the North Americans have worked on new expansions and improvements. Todd Howard, head of both sagas, dropped that they did not rule out developing more multiplayer titles. Now, it has been confirmed that ZeniMax Online Studios is working on a new project, although they do not clarify if it will be an online product or focused on the singleplayer.

This was revealed by Quentin Cobb, one of the study’s developers, in a thread posted on Twitter. “I am delighted to announce that I have joined ZeniMax Online as a senior designer to work with my good friend Ben Jones on an unannounced triple A. I am delighted that this is finally happening, so I want to share a few details, ”he continues.

A new study

It is a new parallel study that they have formed in the city of San Diego. According to Cobb, it is the project that has most excited him to date, and that he has been working in the industry since 2009. The creative wanted to thank the entire team for the “warm welcome” they have offered him at ZeniMax. In addition, he recalled that they are hiring more staff both in the San Diego studios and in the Maryland and Austin studios, all of them located in the United States.

All Zenimax Media studios, including Bethesda Softworks, Arkane, or Id Software, will be joining Xbox Game Studios soon. Both companies reached an agreement for the acquisition, whereby Microsoft will take over the entire company. The closing of the operation is still scheduled for 2021. And how will this integration affect multiplatform games? For the moment, titles like Deathloop or Ghostwire Tokyo will keep their exclusive temporary on PlayStation 5. Beyond that, everything is to be decided.



