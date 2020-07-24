The creators of Suikoden, Eiyuden Chronicle: Announced

A studio made up of key members of the Suikoden saga announce their next work. They seek financing through Kickstarter; will begin on July 27.

Rabbit & Bear Studios, created by key people in the development of the Suikoden saga, have announced their next RPG. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will arrive in late 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC, as long as it meets its funding campaign goals.

Currently his goal for PC, which you can find once they start their Kickstarter profile, is looking for half a million dollars. It will begin on July 27 and will last until August 28; a month in which the goals of the rest of the versions will unite in a single objective.

The title is directed by Osamu Komuta, veteran of installments like Suikoden Tactics. He is joined by names like Yoshitaka Murayama in the story (scenario writer in the first two Suikoden), Junko Kawano as character designer (Suikoden), Junichi Murakami in art direction and production (Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow) and composers the likes of Michiko Naruke and Motoi Sakuraba, who did the same in Wild Arms and Tales of, respectively. In the soundtrack we are promised “more” still undisclosed composers.

The game will introduce us to the Allraan Continent, a place “full of nations with diverse cultures and values”. The Galdean Empire discovered a technology that amplifies runic magic. While the Empire seeks to expand its power beyond its borders, during an expedition two completely different people meet. Seign Kesling, a young knight from the Imperial ranks, and Nowa, a boy from a remote village. The two forge a friendship shortly before witnessing a turn in their destinies, which will take them “to war.”

“We chose Kickstarter to develop a game with the players in mind,” explains Yoshitaka, project leader, who recounts the benefits of being able to develop his project without an editor behind. In the header you can find his first teaser trailer. In this link you can find its official website.



